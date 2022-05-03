"His whole promo is cheap heat" - Wrestling veteran squashes Edge's segment on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not a fan of the new, darker version of Edge or his promos.

The Ultimate Opportunist took to the ring with his associate Damian Priest on this week's RAW. He berated the crowd at the Greensboro Coliseum before advising AJ Styles not to show up for WrestleMania Backlash. Edge also warned the former WWE Champion about the pain and judgment that was headed his way.

Speaking on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that the Rated-R Superstar's promos were all about getting cheap heat from the fans. He pointed out that the faction was named Judgment Day after a retired pay-per-view of the same name, which was unoriginal.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Bro, what has happened to these Edge promos? First of all, when I was working for WWE for the 90s, I could've sworn we had a pay-per-view called Judgment Day. Literally, could we get any more original than Judgment Day? But bro, he's going out there and his whole promo is cheap heat running down the crowd." (From 26:14 - 26:50)

Edge and Damian Priest attacked AJ Styles again on RAW

AJ Styles faced off against Priest in a match with the stipulation that the latter would be barred from ringside at WrestleMania Backlash if he lost.

Styles picked up the win with a surprise rollup in a hard-fought contest. After the match, The Master Manipulator and Priest immediately ganged up on the Phenomenal One and assaulted him in the ring.

They were about to take him down with steel chairs when Finn Balor came to the rescue. The Prince cleared the ring and sent the heels scurrying in quick fashion.

Do you agree with Vince Russo that the Rated-R Superstar could cut better promos in the ring? Will he pick up another win at WrestleMania Backlash? Sound off in the comments below.

