Vince Russo explains why Becky Lynch should face men in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo thinks WWE should consider booking Becky Lynch in matches against male superstars.

Lynch, whose nickname is The Man, defeated Bianca Belair in an unexpected 27-second match at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday. Before her 15-month absence, Lynch cemented her status as one of the most popular superstars in WWE.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said a storyline between Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch and Karrion Kross & Scarlett might have worked. He added that Lynch could even go to the next level by competing against men instead of women.

“I swear to God, this is absolutely nuts,” Russo said. “But the only other thing I could think of, because there is nobody else on that roster I care about, the only thing I could think of is Becky Lynch coming in and basically looking around and saying, ‘I beat everybody on this roster. I don’t know what there is for me to prove here. I want to go to the next level,’ and for Becky to say, ‘I want to compete against the men.’”

Vince Russo thinks Becky Lynch should face cruiserweights

The likes of Chyna (WWE) and Tessa Blanchard (IMPACT Wrestling) won men’s singles titles after establishing themselves as top stars for their respective companies.

Vince Russo believes WWE could silence potential critics of Becky Lynch wrestling men by having her face cruiserweight superstars.

“Here’s how you do it,” Russo added. “They’ll say, ‘No, you’re crazy, you’re crazy.’ Seth [Rollins] will say she’s crazy, ‘I’m not gonna allow you to do this.’ You know what, bro? Let her do it in the 205 division. Because now at least we know it’s smaller guys, it’s not big guys. You can put her with the right people and make it believable.”

Becky Lynch previously faced a male superstar on the November 7, 2017 episode of WWE SmackDown when she defeated James Ellsworth in a seven-minute match. She also competed in three televised mixed tag team matches alongside Seth Rollins in the summer of 2019.

