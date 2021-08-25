Vince Russo's alternative idea to bring Becky Lynch back to WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Becky Lynch should have joined forces with Seth Rollins in a storyline involving Scarlett and Karrion Kross.

After a 15-month absence from WWE, Lynch defeated Bianca Belair in an impromptu match at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Reports since SummerSlam suggest that Lynch – one of WWE’s most popular superstars before her hiatus – will now perform as a heel.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said WWE should have set up Scarlett and Kross as rivals for Lynch and Rollins instead.

“The first thing I would’ve done, bro, was I would’ve brought Karrion Kross in with Scarlett Bordeaux,” Russo said. “I would’ve got them in a feud with Seth Rollins, and I would’ve had her getting involved every single time. That is tailor-made, now you’ve got the people going crazy for Becky, okay?”

Scarlett worked as Karrion Kross’ valet in NXT, but she has not accompanied the former NXT Champion since he debuted on RAW in July. Seth Rollins, who has feuded with Edge in recent weeks on SmackDown, has not appeared in a WWE storyline with Becky Lynch since 2019.

Vince Russo on WWE’s failure to build opponents for Becky Lynch

The term “50/50 booking” is used in wrestling when someone has won or lost a similar number of matches. Although there are exceptions, Superstars with recent win ratios of roughly 50 percent rarely emerge as serious title contenders.

Reflecting on another conversation he had with Dr. Chris Featherstone earlier this year, Vince Russo said WWE's 50/50 booking remains a problem.

“I’m looking at the roster, I’m looking at everybody,” Russo said. “Chris, you always go back to the 50/50 booking; they’ve not built anybody that’s indestructible [to face Becky Lynch], not even close. I guarantee you, Chris, you’ve done this a couple of times, if we looked at the standings of the women, you want to talk 50/50? Oh my gosh, you’ve got them all right there.”

PW Insider's Mike Johnson reported this week that Becky Lynch's 27-second win over Bianca Belair was "100 percent a Vince McMahon call." Before SummerSlam, Belair had not lost a televised singles match in 2021.

What do you think about Russo's comments? Sound off below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Colin Tessier