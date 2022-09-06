"Too much damage has been done" – Vince Russo feels current WWE tag team has been destroyed by bad booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed how Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop have picked so many losses that they are beyond saving at this point.

Nikki and Doudrop were out to prove a point on RAW this week against the new Women's Tag Team Champions Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez. However, the collision did not go as planned as the champs made quick work of the challengers, and Raquel picked up the win with a Tejana Bomb.

Vince Russo was on this week's Legion of RAW. He mentioned that Nikki A.S.H. was beyond saving, and if he were the show's writer, he wouldn't bother wasting his efforts trying to revive the character.

"If I was writing this show, I would not be wasting another minute on this character. Too much damage has been done, bro."

Russo, however, felt that WWE could still salvage Doudrop's character and bring her back as a dominant force in the women's division.

"Less damage has been done with her [Doudrop]. She has a unique look. She looks like a wrestler. Her, I think you can still do something with. She hasn't suffered the damage I don't think Nikki A.S.H. has." [From 26:00 - 26:33]

Raquel and Aliyah will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW next week

After a triumphant showing this week, the Women's Tag Team Champions will put their titles on the line next week.

WWE announced that Raquel and Aliyah would face Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage Control.

Kai and SKY will also have Bayley at ringside, who could be a deciding factor in the match's outcome. If the former women's champion causes some interference, her stable could take advantage and score a win.

It will be interesting to see if Raquel and Aliyah can make it 2-0 over Damage Control, or will Bayley & Co. dethrone the current tag champs.

Who's your pick? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

