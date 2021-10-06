Vince Russo reacts to Finn Balor moving to RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his opinion on Finn Balor's move to Monday Night RAW.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated he would be okay with "Demon" Finn Balor but wasn't a fan of his regular persona.

"Oh Yeah! I’m telling you bro when Big E and heel Finn Balor cut that toe-to-toe promo, anybody could win that match. Oh, that match is up for grabs, bro. Will you stop it! Come on, man! Bro, if he’s Demon Finn, I’m okay with that. That's entertaining, I'm okay with that. But when he’s just 90 pound Finn Balor, I’m sorry man. I'm sorry.", Russo said.

Speaking on a possible feud between Balor and Karrion Kross, he added that it would be interesting if WWE booked it right.

"Yeah, that would be interesting if they booked it right.", Russo added.

What's next for Finn Balor?

After suffering his first loss on the main roster under his "Demon" persona, Finn Balor hasn't yet been factored into any feuds on TV as of this writing. There has been no explanation offered yet on the mysterious circumstances which led to him suffering a loss at the hands of Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules.

With both superstars moving to separate brands, it looks like the entire saga will be swept under the carpet as if nothing happened. That said, the former Universal Champion has seemingly planted the seeds for his next feud potentially against Seth Rollins and AJ Styles.

He is currently working as a face, so a feud with Seth Rollins could easily be on the cards, but AJ Styles' welcoming tweet about Finn is interesting. Since AJ is a heel and Finn's a face, we'll have to wait and see if one of them turns, so that they can team up. However, a match between the two is a more exciting prospect.

