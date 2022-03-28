Vince Russo on giant star possibly leaving WWE after losing at WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE fans may never see Omos again if he loses against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38.

Omos is currently without an opponent for the two-night event on April 2-3, but he has still featured regularly on RAW in recent months. Last week, the seven-foot-three superstar defeated Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez in a three-minute handicap match.

Russo, a former head writer for WWE and WCW, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about reports that Omos could face Lashley this weekend:

“If he [Lashley] does go over strong, I’m afraid you’ve seen the last of Omos... That’s how they do business, otherwise the match would make no sense. It’s gonna be ugly. It’s such a dangerous mismatch. No way they’re gonna put somebody that green [inexperienced] over Bobby Lashley. I would think after that you would not see Omos again.” [5:22-5:58]

In the video above, Russo also discusses WWE’s possible plans for Cody Rhodes’ return match at WrestleMania against Seth Rollins.

Why Vince Russo cannot see Omos defeating the former WWE Champion

Bobby Lashley has been out of action for the last two months due to a shoulder injury. However, he is reportedly set to make a sooner-than-expected return just in time for WrestleMania 38.

If Lashley vs. Omos happens, Vince Russo thinks WWE’s decision-makers have no choice but to book The All Mighty as the winner:

“If they bring Lashley back and he faces Omos at WrestleMania, Lashley’s the bullet in the gun. Lashley’s going over, bro, and they’ve seen Omos, or Vince [McMahon] has seen him enough to know the experiment did not work. I’m telling you, bro, if they’re bringing Lashley in, Lashley has to go over strong. There’s no two ways about it.” [4:52-5:22]

Lashley and Omos crossed paths in a tag team match on RAW in September 2021, but they are yet to face each other one-on-one.

