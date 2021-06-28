Vince Russo discusses Goldberg and John Cena's WWE dilemma (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has questioned why some of the company’s part-time superstars continue to make in-ring returns.

The Undertaker, 56, retired in 2020 after competing in a handful of matches per year for the last decade of his career. Bill Goldberg, 54, and John Cena, 44, are among the current group of legends who wrestle sporadically.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo. Discussing the possibility of Cena vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, he raised doubts about whether legends should return if they do not need the money.

“I think there is something to being a legend, I really do, especially, Chris, when you look at somebody like a ‘Taker or a Cena or a Goldberg',” Russo said. “Bro, these guys put decades into the business. Really, decades, and like I said, bro, if it’s a financial thing, I totally, totally get it, but if it’s not, I don’t know, man, I don’t know if I would do it. I really don’t know if I would do it if I did not need the paycheck.”

Vince Russo on Shawn Michaels’ WWE return

Shawn Michaels is one of WWE's most iconic superstars

Shawn Michaels came out of retirement to compete in a tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel in 2018. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer joined forces with Triple H to defeat Kane and The Undertaker in a match that drew heavy criticism from fans.

Elaborating on his point about whether legends should return, Vince Russo used Michaels as an example to show that in-ring comebacks can sometimes backfire.

“It’s funny, bro, because I’ve read, if you remember, Shawn went to Saudi and did the tag team thing, and I’ve read him say how much he regrets that,” Russo added. “Really, man, at the end of the day, I think it just comes down to the individual.”

Michaels told the New York Post earlier this year that he wishes he did not come out of retirement. He even issued an apology to Kane, Triple H and The Undertaker for agreeing to participate in the match.

