"It was sticky" - Vince Russo on relationship with former WWE Royal Rumble winner and his girlfriend (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has revealed that he didn't have a cordial relationship with Lex Luger and Miss Elizabeth during their time at World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

Lex Luger was among the many stars Miss Elizabeth managed during her four-year stint in WCW. Luger and Elizabeth were also dating in real life, and they spent most of their time together, as Vince Russo recalled on his Sportskeeda Wrestling show this week.

Russo, who joined WCW in 1999, pitched many creative ideas that Miss Elizabeth apparently did not like at the time. Instead of voicing her displeasure directly to Russo, she often conveyed her messages through Lex Luger. Vince said that it affected his backstage equation with the 1994 royal Rumble winner.

The former WWE writer admitted to having a very "sticky" time working with Lex Luger and Miss Elizabeth. Here's what he had to say on "Writing with Russo":

"It was sticky, bro. Because him and Liz were together. I wasn't just dealing with Lex. Lex was always representing Liz, and Liz didn't like what she was doing at the time," revealed Vince Russo. "And Lex had to relay that which affected my relationship with him. It was just a very, very, bad sticky time." [9:42 – 10:14]

What did Vince Russo want Miss Elizabeth to do on TV?

Vince Russo spoke at length about Miss Elizabeth's career in January earlier this year and revealed that he wanted her to get more involved in WCW storylines.

While Russo did not intend to push Elizabeth as an active wrestler, he felt she was more than just a manager and could have had a massive influence on many ongoing angles.

Elizabeth, however, wasn't too keen on going ahead with Russo's creative proposals, as he added during a previous episode of WWR below:

"I wanted to get Liz more involved," said Russo. "...I wanted her to get involved more in storylines, you know, physicality. Bro, I never ever thought of Miss Elizabeth being a wrestler. But let's just say I wanted her to have more of an active role. She didn't want to have more of an active role, bro. She just wanted to walk Lex to the ring."

Was Vince Russo on point with his creative pitches for Miss Elizabeth during WCW's final years? Sound off in the comments section below.

