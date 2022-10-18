Ex-WWE personality is unhappy with Triple H for pushing RAW Superstar that "nobody cares" about (Exclusive) 

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Mustafa Ali after the latter inserted himself into the United States Championship picture on this week's WWE RAW.

Seth Rollins successfully defended his US Title against his arch-rival, Matt Riddle, in the main event of RAW. Post-match, when The Visionary was about to stomp The Original Bro on top of the US Title, Mustafa Ali came running to take Rollins out. The two engaged in a massive brawl, resulting in Seth Rollins escaping through the crowd as Ali stood tall to close the show.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo didn't hold himself back while blasting the segment. The former WWE writer feels the feud being booked between Ali and Rollins will only please hardcore fans.

Vince Russo believes a potential rivalry between them won't draw a new, casual viewer to WWE's product.

"They are booking Ali and Seth because it's gonna be a great five-star match. Who cares? Nobody cares! You're never gonna get this guy [Ali] over, bro! In his current form, with what he already hasn't done, it wasn't on him, bro. It was terrible booking and terrible writing... Okay, we are gonna put Ali and Rollins, Meltzer would give it 5-stars and everybody would say, 'What a great match,' but you won't draw one extra fan, not one!" said Russo. (10:40 - 11:36)

Furthermore, Russo added that if he were still consulting for WWE, he would have questioned Triple H about pushing Ali. The wrestling veteran stated he was curious to see what explanation Hunter would have given for this decision.

"If I was consulting for them, which would never happen, I would ask Hunter one simple question. I would say, 'Hunter, as a casual fan, why do I care about Mustafa Ali?' Give me one single reason, why I care about him. I would love to see what he would say," he added. (12:5 - 13:15)

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo thinks Mustafa Ali is the "worst person" to challenge Seth Rollins now in WWE

Russo also pointed out how Seth Rollins is immensely popular with the crowd despite being a heel.

The former WWE writer explained that Mustafa Ali is the worst challenger for The Visionary in such a scenario, as there's little chance he would get cheered over the latter.

"Not only is he [Mustafa Ali] not the right person, he could be the worst person. He could be the absolute worst person to put against Rollins right now," said Russo (14:05 - 14:15)

It looks like a match between Rollins and Mustafa Ali for the former's US Title could soon materialize, possibly for next month's WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on why Ali is not the right choice to challenge Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comments section below.

