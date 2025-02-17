Vince Russo highlights one of WWE's biggest problems (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was WWE's head writer in the late 1990s before joining WCW. The 64-year-old recently explained why he thinks the current product contains so many inconsistencies and storytelling flaws.

Russo reviews RAW every week alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. After the February 10 episode, he criticized the creative team for booking Bayley to beat new Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria.

On Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, the one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion said WWE's large amount of weekly content plays a part in the illogical storytelling:

"I swear to God, this has nothing to do with negativity or anything like that, when you say play the cards right, Chris, I keep going back to this, there's so much programming and so much content they have to produce," Russo stated. "They're not gonna play cards right. And, again, bro, that's not a knock. I'm talking about time. I'm talking about hours in a day." [2:17 – 2:48]

Vince Russo addresses WWE writers' tough position

While NXT remains a two-hour show, RAW and SmackDown both air for three hours every week. On top of that, WWE usually holds at least one premium live event or television special per month.

Vince Russo thinks it is difficult to tell interesting stories when writers have so many different feuds to think about:

"Bro, they just keep churning out this content like all week long every day of the week and it's enough just to get something on paper. You wanna start going to level two [storytelling], level three, level four, bro, you don't have the time to do it. I'm telling you." [2:48 – 3:07]

In the same episode, Russo said the creative team should have booked a released star in a Loser Leaves Town match before their departure.

