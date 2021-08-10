Vince Russo points out a loophole in WWE's 90-day non-compete clauses

Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo has pointed out a possible loophole in the contracts of recently released WWE Superstars.

When someone receives their release from WWE, they are usually unable to work for another wrestling company for the next 90 days. For example, WWE released Bray Wyatt on July 31, which means he cannot work for another company until October 29.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo recalled how Steven Regal (a.k.a. William Regal) once successfully removed a non-compete clause from his contract. He believes recently released WWE Superstars can also work around the contract clause if they are willing to challenge WWE.

“Chris, let me tell you something about 90 days,” Russo said. “Anybody can go look this up, this is all documented. When I was at the WWE, Steven Regal fought the 90 days. The judge threw out the 90 days because the judge stated, ‘You cannot stop anybody from making a living. That is illegal. That does not fly.’ And Regal was allowed to immediately work again.”

Recent information about WWE non-compete clauses

Aleister Black joined AEW after leaving WWE

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported in June that many of the recently released WWE Superstars requested to forego the 90-day non-compete clause in their contracts.

Malakai Black (f.k.a. Aleister Black) is one of the few people whose contract had a 30-day non-compete clause instead of 90 days. As a result, he was allowed to sign with AEW two months earlier than expected.

Black said on Talk Is Jericho last week that WWE likely forgot to update the clause in his contract when he left NXT in 2019. The majority of main-roster stars have a 90-day clause, while NXT stars usually have a 30-day clause.

