Vince Russo mocks major WWE star after he got injured on RAW (Exclusive)

The latest episode of WWE RAW featured several high-profile matches involving Seth Rollins' entire group. Two former Intercontinental champions faced off as Bron Breakker took on an already injured Sami Zayn courtesy of Karrion Kross. The Harbinger of Chaos has been targeting Zayn for the last few weeks.

He took out the 40-year-old on last week's WWE RAW with a steel pipe backstage, which damaged the wrestler's ribs. Sami was seen with tape around his abdomen while heading into the match when Kross attacked him once again with a steel pipe. That damaged his ribs further, which was then exploited by Breakker. He speared Zayn thrice during the match, leaving him out injured indefinitely.

Vince Russo was talking about the match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and addressed the segment in a mocking and sarcastic take. He spoke about the storytelling in the match and compared the WWE Superstar with the iconic character of Rocky Balboa.

"I'm watching Sami with the taped ribs, you know, waving to the crowd, the whole nine yards, and fighting from underneath... now I start fantasizing a little bit, Chris. I'm like, can you imagine instead of a young Sly Stallone, Sami Zayn played the role of Rocky? The ultimate underdog, bro. Can you imagine Sami sitting in that chair before he's about to go out for round 15 against Apollo Creed? Can you imagine, bro, what that scene would have looked like?" Russo said. [From 24:28 onwards]

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has been involved in this rivalry with Seth Rollins' group ever since the first week of their appearance. He was initially offered a position in the group, but refused to join forces with Seth and Paul Heyman, which led to the group targeting him at every opportunity.

