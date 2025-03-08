Vince Russo names 6-time WWE Champion as the GOAT (Exclusive)

The WWE GOAT debate is subjective, to say the least. John Cena has previously called Roman Reigns the greatest of all time. Hulk Hogan thinks Ric Flair is the greatest pro wrestler of all time.

Ad

Speaking of Hulk Hogan, the former six-time WWE Champion seems to have found the top spot on Vince Russo's list of greatest pro wrestlers. Here's what Russo had to say about The Hulkster during a recent edition of BroDown Live on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

"I'm going to tell you; I'm going to break it down for you, Dutch. Rolland has been in a debate with me for a year because I say Mac, without a shadow of a doubt, Hogan's the GOAT. Hogan's in the front of my Mount Rushmore,'' he said.

Ad

Trending

He continued:

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

"I was there during Hogan's run. I knew what he meant to the wrestling business, the crossover pop culture, this, that and the other thing. And Rolland disagrees and thinks the GOAT is Austin, and Roland has spent a lot of money on these shows trying to get his point across." [From 54:19 onwards]

Ad

Hulk Hogan recently reacted to John Cena's shocking heel turn. During an interview with Justin Barrasso, The Hulkster praised the angle at WWE Elimination Chamber, stating it was one of the best heel turns he'd ever seen.

“Well, we definitely can see Cena now, can’t we?” Hogan said. “We know who he is now. He’s not signing autographs or doing what he’s been doing. That’s bigger than a wrestling angle. It’s one of the best heel turns I’ve seen in a long, long time. All the major players were involved. I can’t say enough about The Rock, too–he was incredible. They did it right, I’ll tell you that.”

Ad

Ad

John Cena hasn't appeared on WWE TV since turning heel. Former manager Dutch Mantell laid out his idea for a Cena heel promo. Fans will have to wait to see when and where the 47-year-old star pops up next.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback