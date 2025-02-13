  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Vince Russo names the "perfect" WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Vince Russo names the "perfect" WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Feb 13, 2025 03:59 GMT
Vince Russo had some interesting comments this week (via Russo
Vince Russo had some interesting comments this week (via Russo's social media)

WWE has a long list of exceptional stars in its history. However, according to Vince Russo, one particular name is one of the few perfect Hall of Famers.

The legend being referenced is none other than Kevin Nash. Apart from stints in companies like WCW and TNA, Nash has had quite a distinguished run in the Stamford-based promotion. His contributions to pro wrestling led to him being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once individually in 2015 and again in 2020 as part of the New World Order.

Speaking about Kevin Nash's work ethic and career on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said:

also-read-trending Trending
"The one person that really comes to my mind is Kevin Nash. Kevin Nash did it perfectly. He didn't kill himself in the ring, he wrestled safe. He is healthy today. You know how Kevin Nash was with money, it was all about money. He made a lot of money, he saved his money. Now Kevin Nash is in a situation, if there's a convention local and they wanna pay me 25 Grand for the day, eh maybe I'll go do that." [7:15 onwards]

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

youtube-cover

Vince Russo also commented on Chris Jericho snubbing the WWE Hall of Fame

While a Hall of Fame induction is considered an honor by most, Chris Jericho is apparently not very interested in it.

Talking about Jericho's recent comments, Russo stated on the same episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo:

"It doesn't surprise me, bro, because the Chris Jericho that I worked with did not have an ego. So, that does not surprise me at all. Listen, man, guys with egos, the Hall of Fame is gonna mean a lot to them. I remember Flair showing everybody his Hall of Fame rings at TNA, like whoopie." [2:07 onwards]
youtube-cover

It remains to be seen if Jericho will change his mind down the line about the WWE Hall of Fame.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी