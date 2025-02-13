Vince Russo names the "perfect" WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE has a long list of exceptional stars in its history. However, according to Vince Russo, one particular name is one of the few perfect Hall of Famers.

The legend being referenced is none other than Kevin Nash. Apart from stints in companies like WCW and TNA, Nash has had quite a distinguished run in the Stamford-based promotion. His contributions to pro wrestling led to him being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once individually in 2015 and again in 2020 as part of the New World Order.

Speaking about Kevin Nash's work ethic and career on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said:

"The one person that really comes to my mind is Kevin Nash. Kevin Nash did it perfectly. He didn't kill himself in the ring, he wrestled safe. He is healthy today. You know how Kevin Nash was with money, it was all about money. He made a lot of money, he saved his money. Now Kevin Nash is in a situation, if there's a convention local and they wanna pay me 25 Grand for the day, eh maybe I'll go do that." [7:15 onwards]

Vince Russo also commented on Chris Jericho snubbing the WWE Hall of Fame

While a Hall of Fame induction is considered an honor by most, Chris Jericho is apparently not very interested in it.

Talking about Jericho's recent comments, Russo stated on the same episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo:

"It doesn't surprise me, bro, because the Chris Jericho that I worked with did not have an ego. So, that does not surprise me at all. Listen, man, guys with egos, the Hall of Fame is gonna mean a lot to them. I remember Flair showing everybody his Hall of Fame rings at TNA, like whoopie." [2:07 onwards]

It remains to be seen if Jericho will change his mind down the line about the WWE Hall of Fame.

