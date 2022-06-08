"He's got a lot of apologizing to do" – Wrestling personality discusses Edge's future in the WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Edge needs to apologize to the fans after being expelled from The Judgment Day this week on RAW.

On Monday, the faction was looking for their newest recruit when Finn Balor marched to the ring. He announced that he had embraced the dark side and wanted to join the stable. However, Damian Priest pointed out that the team needed to shed one last limiting factor in the form of Edge. The trio then attacked the legend and capped off the assault with a vicious Conchairto.

Vince Russo was on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast to discuss the show this week. He detailed that he enjoyed the Judgment Day segment and claimed that the angle was better than what the faction had been doing. Russo also pointed out that The Rated-R Superstar was better off as a babyface, but he needed to apologize to the WWE Universe for dissing them in his promos.

"I'm putting this over," said Russo. "I'm putting this way over because this was a hundred times better than what they were doing. A hundred times better bro. Now you put Edge back in the babyface position, even though he's got a lot of apologizing to do to the fans." (From 36:22 - 36:45)

Vince Russo wants Edge to remain a babyface in WWE

During the conversation, Russo expressed his hope that The Ultimate Opportunist would have a long babyface run. The wrestling veteran also added a new dynamic as he suggested that the Hall of Famer could unite with his former mentor Gangrel to settle the score with The Judgment Day.

"I would love to see them to go back to the babyface Edge and now he's got his hands full against this faction," Russo continued. "I would love to see Gangrel. The old Obi Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker tale. I would love to see something like that," Russo added. (From 37:56 - 38:08)

While 48-year-old may be on the shelf after this attack, The Judgment Day has managed to put the entire roster on notice by dismissing their former leader. It will be interesting to see which superstar the nefarious trio sets their eyes on next.

