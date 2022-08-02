"They booked him horribly" – Former writer blames WWE for ruining Drew McIntyre's star power (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo feels WWE ruined Drew McIntyre's championship run on RAW back in 2020.

The Scottish Warrior was an absolute monster heading into 2020. He eliminated Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble match and won the event. He conquered the Beast at WrestleMania to win the WWE Championship and carried the company during the Thunderdome Era.

Vince Russo was in conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's episode of Legion of RAW. He mentioned that McIntyre had been a victim of bad booking despite having the looks and personality of a champion. He suggested that the Scottish Warrior's championship reign on RAW was badly booked and could not emerge as a blockbuster attraction for WWE during that time.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"I'll be honest with you. I haven't watched SmackDown in a long time. But I saw Drew's entire run on RAW and they booked him horribly. And that's not Drew's fault. I'm not talking about Drew isn't worthy. Drew's got the look, he's got the personality, he's got it all. They booked him horribly bro. That's what I'm talking about." (From 20:44 - 21:03)

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results from RAW here.

Vince Russo feels Drew McIntyre should do away with the sword

During the discussion, Russo stated that McIntyre should give up his trusty sword, Angela. He suggested that the sword was too gimmicky and took away from McIntyre's prowess as a monster.

"Is he still doing the sword gimmick on SmackDown? We gotta lose that stuff bro." (21:16 - 21:23)

McIntyre is now scheduled to face Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle in September after he defeated Sheamus last week on SmackDown in a Good Old Donnybrook match to become the number one contender.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures The official WWE Clash at the Castle poster is The official WWE Clash at the Castle poster is 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/acyW0xQyUh

Do you think Drew McIntyre will be the one to put an end to Roman's record-breaking run as Champion? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far