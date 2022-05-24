×
Vince Russo on the one thing Riddle lacks that will stop him from being a top singles WWE star (Exclusive)

Riddle cut a heartwrenching promo on Monday Night RAW.
Lennard Surrao
Modified May 24, 2022 11:15 PM IST
Matt Riddle wasn't his usual self on this week's WWE RAW. Fresh off his loss in the title unification match on SmackDown, a dejected Riddle announced that Randy Orton would be out of action due to bad back problems.

The Original Bro is seemingly being set up for a singles push, and the topic was briefly discussed on the latest Legion of RAW episode. Vince Russo said that Riddle's story missed one major part of the superstar's history.

Riddle is a former mixed martial artist who put together a respectable record while competing for UFC and many other promotions. Russo felt WWE should acknowledge Riddle's roots, which would increase his credibility as a wrestling star.

"If we told the story properly with Riddle as a UFC fighter," highlighted Vince Russo. "If we told that story out the gate, then you can make something of this. But without that story, I don't know what you have." [23:00 - 24:00]
Is Riddle in line to face Roman Reigns for the WWE title?

As confirmed by Riddle on RAW, RK-Bro has disbanded for the time being, and there are no updates presently on the tag team's future. The sensible creative option is now for the former NXT star to go off on his own until WWE reintroduces Randy Orton into the picture.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Riddle is expected to face the Tribal Chief at Money in the Bank on July 2nd. The Viper is slated to return in time for a SummerSlam showdown against Reigns, as revealed in the report.

"Right now the talk is, and none of this is close to etched in stone, that Reigns wrestles Riddle on 7/2, Orton on 7/30 and McIntyre on 9/3," stated Meltzer.
"That guy is nothing but a Tribal Piece of Trash!"@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw https://t.co/GeNvKKBtom

WWE is positioning the former RAW Tag Team Champions as the upcoming challengers for Roman Reigns. It would be intriguing to see whether Riddle can have a strong showing without Orton's support in the next few months.

