WWE is set to host two huge events next month, starting with Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1, 2025. The event is set to take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the card already features three huge matches, with a couple more expected to be added this week.
WWE superstars are set to compete for three of the four main World Championships this Saturday. Both men's World titles are on the line following Seth Rollins' shoulder injury. The former Shield member had to relinquish his World Heavyweight Championship after he was attacked by his stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
Speaking on Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said that even if Drew McIntyre and CM Punk end up as champions on Saturday night, WWE doesn't have enough opponents lined up for them. He criticized the creative team for finding themselves in such a predicament.
"So they put Punk over, and say they put Drew over, okay? Who are their opponents, bro? Set this out, Drew would have just worked with Cody, do they book Randy Orton against Drew? I mean, that's the problem, bro, there's nowhere for them to go. That's what creative is, bro. Creative opens up avenues, creative opens up roads. When there's no creative, this is the problem you're constantly going to run into." Russo said.
CM Punk is set to face Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship after the latter won a Battle Royal last week to determine Punk's challenger. Meanwhile, the rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes has been intensifying with each passing week, and the two will take each other on for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.
