WWE is set to host two huge events next month, starting with Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1, 2025. The event is set to take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the card already features three huge matches, with a couple more expected to be added this week.

Ad

WWE superstars are set to compete for three of the four main World Championships this Saturday. Both men's World titles are on the line following Seth Rollins' shoulder injury. The former Shield member had to relinquish his World Heavyweight Championship after he was attacked by his stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Speaking on Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said that even if Drew McIntyre and CM Punk end up as champions on Saturday night, WWE doesn't have enough opponents lined up for them. He criticized the creative team for finding themselves in such a predicament.

Ad

Trending

"So they put Punk over, and say they put Drew over, okay? Who are their opponents, bro? Set this out, Drew would have just worked with Cody, do they book Randy Orton against Drew? I mean, that's the problem, bro, there's nowhere for them to go. That's what creative is, bro. Creative opens up avenues, creative opens up roads. When there's no creative, this is the problem you're constantly going to run into." Russo said.

Ad

Did The Rock's "Final Boss" run hurt WWE? Watch Here!

Ad

CM Punk is set to face Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship after the latter won a Battle Royal last week to determine Punk's challenger. Meanwhile, the rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes has been intensifying with each passing week, and the two will take each other on for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences