3 WWE Title changes that could happen at Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI

The upcoming WWE event, Saturday Night's Main Event, will take place on November 1, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. The show is going to be a jam-packed event where Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed Championship against Drew McIntyre, while Jey Uso and CM Punk will square off against each other for the World Heavyweight Championship. Tiffany Stratton will also put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Jade Cargill at the event. There might be some sweeping title changes during the event, which will also set some big clashes rolling for Survivor Series: WarGames, which is on November 29, 2025. In this listicle, we will discuss three title changes that can happen at SNME.#3 Drew McIntyre dethrones Cody Rhodes as Undisputed WWE ChampionThere are signs that Drew McIntyre can dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion at SNME. Although he failed in his first attempt against Cody at Wrestlepalooza last month, the Scottish Warrior might just steal the victory this time.Drew McIntyre hasn't been a champion for the past one and a half years. His last big win came at WrestleMania 40, where he won the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins. However, Damian Priest spoiled the party, snatching the title from him within 5 minutes by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. However, it appears that Drew McIntyre might win the title this time. He has been after Cody's gold for the past few weeks, and on this week's episode of SmackDown, he knocked down The American Nightmare with a Claymore after beating Jimmy Uso in the main event. He had the last laugh on SmackDown, which also hints that at SNME, he can beat The American Nightmare. #2 CM Punk beats Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight ChampionshipSeth Rollins had to drop the World Heavyweight Championship because of a shoulder injury. With a vacant title on display, CM Punk and Jey Uso will now brawl for the gold. Both superstars would be gunning to win the title once again this year.And it appears CM Punk has all the reasons to win back his World Heavyweight Championship. He won it comprehensively from Gunther at SummerSlam in August, but Seth Rollins pulled up a heist and dethroned Punk to win the title.While Rollins is not around, CM Punk has good chances of beating Jey. He is one of the top superstars in the promotion. WWE probably wouldn't put the gold around Jey Uso's waist after an underwhelming run earlier this year. Moreover, there are chances that after losing his contest to Punk, Jey might also turn heel. We'll see whether this happens or not.#1 Jade Cargill dethrones Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's ChampionshipAnother title change that can occur at SNME is Jade Cargill dethroning Tiffany Stratton to become the new WWE Women's Champion. Jade has been after Tiffany Stratton's title since SummerSlam. Although she couldn't beat The Buff Barbie for the title, she hasn't yet given up on the chance to grab her hands on the gold.And now, Jade has also turned heel. She attacked Tiffany this week on SmackDown, after initially coming out to save her against Giulia and Kiana James. She gave a wicked smile after attacking Tiffany, thus beginning her heel turn in WWE. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMoreover, it has also been rumored that Tiffany has been dealing with a knee injury for quite some time. On SmackDown, Jade stomped on Tiffany's knee, further aggravating Stratton's injury and getting her knee injury as part of the storyline. Therefore, the Queen of the Ring has all the chances of winning the WWE Women's Championship this year.