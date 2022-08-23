Vince Russo picks returning WWE star as the highlight of Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran and former WWE employee Vince Russo was impressed by Dexter Lumis' impromptu appearance on Monday Night RAW.

Tommaso Ciampa & The Miz were in action against Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles in a tag team match. The two teams battled hard for supremacy and the momentum of the match shifted with every tag. However, during the final stages of the encounter, the ominous figure of Lumis appeared from the crowd and dragged away the A-Lister, allowing Miz and Ciampa to pick up the win via DQ.

Vince Russo reviewed the show on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. He mentioned that the high point of the show for him was watching the expressions on the face of Dexter Lumis as he kidnapped the A-Lister and carried him away.

Here's what Russo had to say:

I swear to God bro, the highlight of this show for me, the only thing that I liked was Sam Shaw's facial expressions. That was it." (From 4:53 - 5:09)

Dexter Lumis was released from WWE earlier this year

Ever since taking over the reins of creative, Triple H has managed to bring back several NXT stars that were previously released. Lumis is no different.

The NXT star was released from the company back in April 2022 alongside other NXT names such as Dakota Kai, Harland and Malcolm Bivens. However, The Tortured Artist made a splash when he returned on the August 8 episode of RAW.

Incidentally, all his appearances since returning to WWE have been during matches involving the Phenomenal One, AJ Styles.

