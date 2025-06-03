Vince Russo has a problem with major WWE women's storyline on RAW (Exclusive)

The final WWE RAW before Money in the Bank is now in the history books. The upcoming premium live event is scheduled for Saturday at Intuit Dome in California.

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria is set to defend her title against Becky Lynch at the event. The two have been involved in a heated rivalry since Lynch betrayed Valkyria on the RAW after WrestleMania 41 Night Two.

Speaking about the feud on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed the problem he had with the storyline. While Lynch and Valkyria have been feuding for weeks, he felt there was no root cause for the two to be fighting about.

"She got the same response the second week in a row with the What [chant]. And we spoke about it last week. Why can't there be something in their history where Lyra Valkyria took the fall for something Becky did, or give me something like that, man? They have a history we don't know about, and you keep teasing about what the heat is. Come up with some good story of like maybe Lyra took the rap for something Becky did, and Becky then turned. I mean, give me something. Make up something, man," Russo said. [From 19:42 onwards]

Becky and Lyra have a storied history going back to the time the latter was in NXT. The Man lost the NXT Women's Title to Valkyria at NXT: Halloween Havoc 2023 and then failed to beat her at Backlash last month. Will the third time be the charm for The Man? That remains to be seen.

