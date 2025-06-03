Vince Russo has a problem with major WWE women's storyline on RAW (Exclusive)

Speaking about the feud on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed the problem he had with the storyline. While Lynch and Valkyria have been feuding for weeks, he felt there was no root cause for the two to be fighting about.
"She got the same response the second week in a row with the What [chant]. And we spoke about it last week. Why can't there be something in their history where Lyra Valkyria took the fall for something Becky did, or give me something like that, man? They have a history we don't know about, and you keep teasing about what the heat is. Come up with some good story of like maybe Lyra took the rap for something Becky did, and Becky then turned. I mean, give me something. Make up something, man," Russo said. [From 19:42 onwards]
