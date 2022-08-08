"One thousand percent" - Vince Russo reacts to Eric Bischoff's recent AEW vs. WWE remarks (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has given his honest opinion on Eric Bischoff’s recent comments about All Elite Wrestling and WWE.

Bischoff was WCW’s President when its flagship show, Monday Nitro, beat Monday Night RAW in the television ratings for 83 consecutive weeks in the 1990s. He recently claimed that AEW is not competition to WWE “no matter how much Tony Khan [AEW’s President] wants to believe it is.”

Russo, WCW and WWE’s former head writer, reacted to Bischoff’s remarks during an episode of Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show.

“One thousand percent,” Russo said, agreeing with Bischoff. “I was just watching an interview this week, and it was a pretty high-level person and they weren’t even in the business. It was like a celebrity, an actor, and the person was talking to Vince [McMahon], ‘Who do you see as competition?’ And Vince actually said, ‘Well, Disney used to be competition to us, but they’re not anymore.’” [0:54-1:23]

Russo wrote television for WWE when RAW regularly drew its highest ratings during the Attitude Era. He added that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon only cared about WCW when the rival company gained more viewers than RAW.

“He didn’t even recognize WCW until they started winning the ratings,” Russo continued. “Then he was like, ‘Okay, what’s going on here?’” [1:29-1:41]

Watch the video above to hear more from Russo and WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg about Brock Lesnar’s tractor spot at SummerSlam.

Road Dogg addresses Eric Bischoff’s comments

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, left WWE earlier this year after working as a producer and writer behind the scenes over the last decade.

The legendary superstar agreed with Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo about AEW’s inability to truly compete with WWE.

“You’re a hundred percent right,” James said, responding to Russo. “I think you’re right about Bischoff being right too. He had a great quote, ‘You are in the same business, you have a wrestling television show on, but don’t act like you’re making the income.’ This is a business. It’s not just who I like better on wrestling.” [1:45-2:07]

WWE has been the most successful pro wrestling/sports entertainment company in the world over the last four decades. All Elite Wrestling, by contrast, was only founded by Tony Khan in 2019.

For that reason, James thinks it is unrealistic to expect AEW to be anywhere near the same level as WWE at this stage.

“It’s a business, and one of them has been doing it a really long time,” James added. “Look, in 40 years, we’ll have this conversation again and see if it’s his competition then.” [2:08-2:19]

The six-time WWE Tag Team Champion said last month that certain things he sees on AEW television “appal” him. He also offered to work for the company if Tony Khan wants his help.

Do you agree with Brian James, Eric Bischoff, and Vince Russo? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Please credit Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry