Vince Russo reacts to WWE canceling several shows (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE's recent decision to cancel five shows is a sign that fans are not invested in the current product.

WWE abandoned plans to stage an untelevised Sunday Stunner show this weekend in Prescott Valley, Arizona, due to low ticket sales. The company also canceled live events that were scheduled to be held on September 11, September 25, October 2, and October 9.

Russo, WWE's former head writer, spoke about the situation on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show:

"I'm reading how the WWE is being forced to cancel a lot of shows because of low ticket sales, and what that means is, based on their customer base, there are not enough customers to buy tickets to these shows." [1:07 – 1:30]

Wrestling legend Al Snow often tells Russo that WWE's weekly programs are simply commercials for the brand. With that in mind, he thinks fans must be unimpressed with shows like RAW if they do not want to attend live events:

"Well, if RAW is a three-hour WWE commercial and you're having to cancel shows because ticket sales are low, doesn't business tell you then you have to change the commercial? The commercial's not working," Russo continued. [2:22 – 2:41]

Watch the video above to hear Russo's thoughts on the lack of rock stars in WWE right now.

Vince Russo thinks WWE has no excuses

WWE's television ratings have improved since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the Head of Creative in July.

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso Writing is just out the Window in Wrestling. It is now Foreign to Wrestling. It is at the Point where they Don’t even Understand the Concept. Wrestling will NEVER be Popular with the General Masses again. Never. Writing is just out the Window in Wrestling. It is now Foreign to Wrestling. It is at the Point where they Don’t even Understand the Concept. Wrestling will NEVER be Popular with the General Masses again. Never.

Despite the rating spike, Vince Russo believes the company still needs to produce a better product to convince fans to attend future events:

"Everything is an excuse. I'm so tired of the excuses, man. I don't make excuses for Russo's Brand [Vince Russo's podcast network]. If subscriptions are down, of course I could sit here and make excuses all day long, but I don't. I wanna know why subscriptions are down, I wanna correct the problem, I want subscriptions to go up. I can't deal with the excuses anymore, bro, I just can't." [5:46 – 6:17]

Earlier this week, Vince Russo said he would like to see an all-star team of WWE Superstars face Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction at Survivor Series 2022.

Do you think WWE's television shows need to improve? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes