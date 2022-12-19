Vince Russo refuses to apologize for finding recently-released WWE Superstar attractive (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has spoken his mind about the recent release of Mandy Rose from WWE. He defended the 32-year-old former NXT Women's Champion over her decision to post adult-themed content on a third-party platform and went into detail.

The WWE Universe seems to be split about the decision to release Mandy Rose right after she lost the NXT Women's Championship. The development made people realize that the quick decision to have Roxanne Perez dethrone Mandy Rose was because the latter's exit was imminent.

Vince Russo, on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, told EC3 and Dr. Chris Featherstone that he refuses to apologize for being attracted to beautiful women, referring to Mandy Rose:

"I'm not one of these guys, I'm not going to apologize for being attracted to sexy women. I say blame god, bro. God created her [Mandy Rose]. Blame him. [If] you want to blame anybody, blame him. I won't apologize for being attracted to beautiful, sexy women." (6:19 - 6:42)

Vince Russo said that as far as he is concerned, Mandy Rose isn't hurting anybody by posting adult content and believes that perhaps she looks at it as an art the same way wrestlers view wrestling as an art:

"You can argue, how do these guys say it? 'It's an art! All the flip-flopping and the flying and the kicks in the face. Well bro, maybe Mandy Rose looks at this as an art. Maybe she looks at her body as an art and being sexual, the way she positions herself. She may look at that the same, exact way. And as far as I'm concerned, no blood, no foul. If this is how you make a living and you're comfortable with it and you could do this instead of the WWE owning your you-know-what, I don't think it's a hard choice." (6:43 - 7:24)

You can watch the full video below:

Vince Russo was critical over how WWE ended a popular storyline with Mandy Rose

Perhaps Mandy Rose's most memorable storyline on the WWE main roster was the romantic angle with Otis. The program and the odd pairing were well-received, and it was certainly a shame that the peak of it (WrestleMania 36) played out in an empty Performance Center.

Ultimately, the story faded, and the two weren't involved on-screen anymore. On a past episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo felt that Otis was doing great with the Mandy Rose storyline and had no idea why they split:

"Why they took that away and they ended it [The Mandy Rose storyline] abruptly, I have no idea. I would have just let the guy run."

What do you think about Russo defending Mandy Rose? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

