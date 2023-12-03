Vince Russo refutes allegations that a former WWE Women's Champion cussed him on his face (Exclusive)

For someone who has been in the wrestling business since the 1990s, Vince Russo has had to deal with many controversial stories about himself. The former WWE writer recently shot down the rumor that Leilani Kai buried him verbally during a backstage confrontation.

Leilani Kai was a popular female wrestler during the 1980s, and is remembered for walking into WrestleMania 1 as the then-WWF Women's Champion.

Vince Russo also had the opportunity to work with Leilani Kai in WCW, and recently caught wind of a rumor about an alleged altercation between them. Russo watched a video of Dutch Mantell where the former WWE manager spoke about Leilani Kai cussing Vince Russo on his face.

While speaking on Writing with Russo, the 62-year-old denied the incident ever happened, and provided some backstory on why Leilani Kai might have been potentially annoyed with him.

"The second of all, Leilani Kai, because I wanted her to be involved in a mud match, according to her, she cussed me up and down to my face, okay? Never happened! If anybody thinks I'm going to stand there while Leilani Kai's cussing me up and down on my face, it never happened." [7:35 - 7:56]

Vince felt that Leilani Kai had turned something that had never happened into wrestling folklore.

He also delved deeper into what really might have transpired between him, Kai, and WCW officials, as he added below:

"She has turned this into folklore now. What probably happened is she probably had an issue with it, and probably went to somebody like Terry Taylor, or something like that, and they probably came up to me, and we had a conversation." [8:00 -8:26]

Vince Russo considers Dutch Mantell a 'national treasure'

Vince Russo might have set the record straight about Dutch Mantell's recent comments, but the former writer has the utmost respect for the famed wrestling manager.

Russo, as noted earlier, even phoned Dutch to ask him about his recent video, and it was their first conversation in a long time.

Expand Tweet

Vince clarified that Mantell's statements haven't affected his admiration for the legend as he has nothing but love for the man formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE:

"I love Dutch. I've said on this show many times. Dutch, to me, is like, bro, there are certain national treasures; how I call (Bill) Apter a National Treasure? Dutch is a national treasure." [From 6:39 onwards]

Did you check out what Vince Russo had to say about CM Punk's WWE return? You can read that story right here.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.