WWE has seen many iconic returns take place over the years, with some becoming permanently etched in fans' memories. John Cena's quick return from injury at the 2008 Royal Rumble is a moment that no fan can forget, while Bray Wyatt's return to the promotion at Extreme Rules 2022 is one of the best returns in recent times.
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently revealed the last time he actually popped for anything that happened in the promotion. While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's BroDown, Russo said that it happened when Chris Jericho returned on the June 30 episode of RAW in 2014.
Jericho had been away from the promotion following his music and acting commitments and hadn't been seen on screen in almost a year. The moment Vince says he can't forget is when Jericho was talking to The Miz after he had returned and the lights went out, only for the Wyatt Family to appear and attack the 9-time World Champion.
The last time I popped on a WWE moment, I'll never forget it. Bray Wyatt was gone for a while, and they were promoting the return of Bray Wyatt. Okay, so they returned Bray on Raw. Then all of a sudden there was a blackout. Wait a minute. Bray's here already. It was Jericho on top of Bray. Bro, Jericho's been with AEW for 6 years. So I know it was at least 6 years ago, guys. You can look that up. You can look at when Bray Wyatt and Chris Jericho returned to Raw. Mac, I swear to you, I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt. That was probably eight years ago, probably. So, that was the last thing that freaking popped me on any WWE show.
Chris Jericho has since left the Stamford-based promotion and became the first major star, not part of The Elite, to sign with AEW. Jericho went on to become the inaugural AEW World Champion and had two more reigns as the sister-promotion, Ring of Honor's World Champion. He now seems increasingly likely to make a comeback to WWE.
