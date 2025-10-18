Vince Russo reveals major issue with John Cena vs. AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel (Exclusive)

WWE returned to Australia last weekend for the first time since 2024's Elimination Chamber as it hosted the first-ever Crown Jewel outside of Saudi Arabia. The card featured some exciting matches, but the most anticipated one of the night was the final showdown between John Cena and AJ Styles.

Fans were clamoring for the two legendary wrestlers to face each other on Cena's retirement tour, and they weren't disappointed in Perth. The two wrestlers put on the best match on the card, with some even referring to the bout as the best that they've ever had.

However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently revealed one issue that he had with the match. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo said that he found it fascinating that the wrestlers were doing all the spots that the fans were calling out. He claims that this could be the next wave in wrestling, where fans are dictating what's going on in the ring.

"You know what I found fascinating, and I think this may be the next wave. Obviously, the gimmick in that match where like they were doing tributes to everybody. But, bro, the marks were calling out spots, and they were doing them. Is that the next wave? Are the marks going to start calling the spots?" Russo said.

With the AJ Styles match also in the history books now, John Cena only has four dates remaining on his retirement tour. The 17-time WWE World Champion will end his career on the December 13th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, and fans are anticipating something huge for these four dates.

While no new updates have been given for John Cena's next match, reports suggest that he could face off against WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. Interestingly, that is the only title Cena hasn't won in his illustrious career, and it is something that fans are desperate to see him win.

