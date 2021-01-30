"Maybe We'll Pay You To Be A Consultant" - Vince Russo reveals why he signed with TNA in 2002 instead of WWE [Exclusive]

In a recent interview with SK Wrestling, Vince Russo revealed why he decided to sign with TNA over a role in WWE.

Vince Russo started off his WWE career as a part of WWF Magazine, but he later transitioned into a role in creative. He came a lead writer with the company, but Russo left WWE in 1999. He ended up signing with WCW instead, and he had a controversial run there.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke to Lee Walker of SK Wrestling. During the interview, Vince Russo discussed the role Vince McMahon offered him in WWE in 2002, in which he would oversee both RAW and SmackDown. McMahon wound up offering Russo a role as a consultant instead. At the time, Jeff Jarrett was starting TNA Wrestling.

"Stephanie also wasn't happy that Vince hired me without her knowing. That's when Vince had the idea of, 'well bro, maybe we'll pay you to be a consultant and we'll ease you in' and at the same time Jeff [Jarrett] was starting up TNA."

Here, Vince Russo was at a fork in the road. He had the opportunity to return to the company where he made his name. On the other hand, he was looking at the chance to build a new company from the ground up.

Vince Russo liked what he saw with TNA Wrestling

Vince Russo in TNA

In the interview, Vince Russo went on to reveal that he spoke to Stephanie McMahon on the phone about the decision. He informed her that he was going to check TNA out in order to keep his options open. Instead of returning to WWE as a consultant, he ended up signing with TNA as a head writer.

"I called Stephanie and that week, I said, 'Stephanie, I'm going to be honest with you, I don't want you to read it on a dirt sheet or anything, but I am going to the TNA show, and I'm going to check it out, and I'm going to see what they have to offer'. I went to TNA, and when I came back, I called Stephanie and I said, 'Stephanie, thank you but no thanks. I'm going to work at TNA as the head writer.'"

During the interview with SK Wrestling, Vince Russo also discussed the details of the role Vince McMahon offered him. You can check out what he had to say here.

