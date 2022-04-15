"It's absolutely ridiculous" – Wrestling veteran reveals what WWE has done wrong with Cody Rhodes' return (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes' return to WWE has been interesting so far. He's been handled well and will begin his feud with Seth Rollins after beating him at WrestleMania 38. However, according to a wrestling legend and ex-WWE writer, there's one thing WWE has done wrong so far.

Cody's return to WWE happened after six years, out of which he spent three signed to AEW. While he became one of wrestling's hottest stars on the independent scene, his run with AEW established him as a huge superstar. Fans were pleased when he returned to WWE as The American Nightmare, essentially a continuation of his AEW character.

While it has been acknowledged that Cody has been away for six years, there's no mention of where he was. The topic was brought up on The Bro Show, and Dr. Chris Featherstone asked ex-WWE writer Vince Russo what he thought about Rhodes' AEW past not being acknowledged. Russo said it's "ridiculous" not to acknowledge it, and it's an old-fashioned way that doesn't work anymore:

"It's absolutely stupid. It's absolutely ridiculous. I don't know how you can do any type of storytelling, I don't know how you have any reality whatsoever if you're not going to acknowledge that this guy came from another company. Even if you say he went for greener pastures and now he's come back home. To not acknowledge any of it, that's old-school wrestling and I don't think it works anymore." (from 7:50 to 9:00)

It isn't surprising WWE didn't acknowledge Rhodes' AEW past. The only time AEW has been mentioned on WWE TV was by Sami Zayn following the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2019. WWE President Nick Khan said WWE only looks forward and not sideways, so they try not to acknowledge AEW.

Cody Rhodes will begin a feud with Seth Rollins

While Cody Rhodes didn't have a feud with Seth Rollins ahead of their WrestleMania 38 match, the bout is used as a catalyst to start a rivalry. On the second RAW after 'Mania, The American Nightmare said he'd happily accept a rematch against Seth Rollins.

The four-time world champion was on commentary as Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz in his first match on RAW in over six years. Post-match, Rollins confronted Rhodes and challenged him to a rematch made official for WrestleMania Backlash.

Cody Rhodes is rumored to be one of the top three "internally listed" babyfaces of RAW, a great position right as he returned.

