"Punching each other like two girls" – Former WWE employee bashes Riddle and Seth Rollins for RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not impressed by the opening segment of RAW that featured Riddle and Seth Rollins in an all-out brawl.

It was a chaotic start to this week's RAW as Riddle and Rollins were seen brawling backstage. The fistfight continued as the two men fought amidst the WWE Universe. Several WWE officials rushed to separate the two men and escort them to the back.

Speaking on the post-show review, Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that it was a unique start to the show and may have been a good change for the fans.

"The whole idea bro is to they wanna open up the show hot. I mean that’s the whole idea. We’re gonna open up the show hot, they’re gonna be fighting in the back, then they gonna go fight out in front of the people. I mean that’s the whole idea," Russo said.

However, the former writer felt that the two men needed to put more effort into their punches.

"The only problem is they go and fight out in front of the people up on that little entrance way there and they’re punching each other like two girls. So, right there, like really, bro? Riddle is a legit MMA guy that could literally break my skull, my neck, my spine, both arms and both my legs. Him and Rollins are gonna stand there and exchange girl punches. Way to start the show hot guys." (From 8:36 - 9:25)

You can watch the full show here:

Catch the full results from Monday Night RAW here.

Riddle and Rollins will square off at WWE Clash at the Castle

Riddle was left to fend for himself after Randy Orton's injury, which led to him crossing paths with Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

The Visionary did not take too kindly to Riddle and the two were scheduled for a match at SummerSlam. The Original Bro, however, was not medically cleared to compete but that did not stop Rollins from attacking him at the event. The two men have been taking shots at each other ever since.

The two will go one-on-one at Clash at the Castle in two weeks to finally end this war of attrition.

Who do you think will walk out of the Principality Stadium as the victor? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali