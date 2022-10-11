"Absolutely horrible" – Wrestling writer tears into Roman Reigns after backstage RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was furious with Roman Reigns for leaving the season premiere of RAW halfway into the show.

The Tribal Chief opened this week's RAW with the rest of The Bloodline. However, WWE later aired a backstage segment where Reigns, accompanied by Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, left the building to explore New York leaving The Usos and Sami Zayn to deal with Riddle.

On the post-show review, Legion of RAW, Russo was bewildered as to why WWE would air a segment showing the Tribal Chief leaving the arena in the middle of the show. He reasoned that with Reigns in the building, the creative could have teased The Bloodline confronting DX.

"You've got Roman Reigns on the show. Roman Reigns opens the show. Why in God's name would you have Roman Reigns leaving the show? Let me explain to you on two parts why that is absolutely horrible," Russo said. "You should paint the picture that with Roman Reigns there, anything can happen. Maybe the open segment is Roman bumps into DX. There are so many teases you could set up. But no bro, in the middle of the show we know Reigns is no longer in the building. Why would you do that?"

Vince Russo reprimanded Reigns for leaving and questioned why fans would care about the show if the top guy in the company didn't stick around till the end.

"Reigns himself says, 'I ain't sticking around for this show. We're in Manhatten.' Like, what are you doing? This show was not good enough for a guy on your roster to stick around and see DX. Why would you do that bro?" [From 32:10 to 33:15]

You can watch the full video here:

Don't forget to catch the full highlights of RAW here.

Roman Reigns berated Matt Riddle on the mic

During his opening promo on RAW, Reigns mentioned that he needed to take care of some family matters with Jey Uso.

However, "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn stepped in and took matters into his own hands. Sami tried to diffuse the situation when Matt Riddle intervened, looking for a match with Roman.

The Tribal Chief quickly turned down the challenge, reminding Riddle that he had already smashed him and The Original Bro needed to move to the back of the line. The former RK-Bro member then managed to get a match against Sami Zayn, which he ended up winning later in the evening.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's argument? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes