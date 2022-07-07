Vince Russo on Roman Reigns possibly losing his titles in eight weeks against former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has major doubts about WWE’s booking options if Roman Reigns loses the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Drew McIntyre is widely expected to challenge Reigns for the title at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3. The event will be the first major WWE show to be held in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992.

Russo spoke on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show about the possibility of McIntyre dethroning Reigns before facing John Cena. When asked how that could be booked, the former WWE writer raised questions about the company’s lack of star power.

“I can’t tell you,” Russo said. “You have such a limited hand, and how do you play these cards? The problem is, you have such a limited hand that nothing’s gonna be organic and nothing’s going to make sense. So, no matter what you do, it’s going to be forced.” [4:03-4:26]

Vince Russo shares concerns about WWE’s top stars other than Roman Reigns

Over the last two years, nobody has been promoted as a bigger attraction in WWE than Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has held the WWE and Universal Championships for 94 and 675 days, respectively. He has also not been pinned since losing to Baron Corbin 934 days ago at TLC 2019.

Discussing the current main-event picture, Vince Russo added that WWE is in a difficult position due to its failure to create megastars.

“They’re in a really tough spot, but who put them there?” Russo continued. “I didn’t put them in that spot. Did you [host Dr. Chris Featherstone] put them in that spot?! You’ve got such a limited number of cards in your hand and none of them work.” [4:29-4:48]

Reigns will defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on July 30. John Cena was expected to face Theory at the event, but that plan has reportedly been delayed.

