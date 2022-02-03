"You can't do that in wrestling" - Vince Russo on his difference of opinion with WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Vince Russo disagrees with Eric Bischoff's view that wrestling storylines should be booked several months in advance.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s before joining WCW and IMPACT Wrestling. During his time in WWE, the 61-year-old played a major part in helping RAW achieve the highest television ratings in the show's history.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said he had a different mindset to the former WCW executive regarding storylines:

“Eric and I always used to butt heads because Eric was a firm believer in a story arc and we had to know stuff six months out. Bro, you can’t do that in wrestling. First of all, people are getting injured. You’re gonna sit there and waste time writing stuff three months out, six months out, when if somebody gets hurt, it’s out the window.” [07:10-07:34]

Reason why Vince Russo prefers short-term booking

Wrestling storylines often change at short notice for a variety of reasons, ranging from crowd reactions to real-life injuries. At Day 1, for example, Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship from Big E even though he was originally supposed to face Roman Reigns.

With so much uncertainty in wrestling, Russo thinks it makes more sense to focus on short-term booking:

“You’ve got guys getting injured, you’ve got contract disputes, you’ve got guys in the doghouse where all of a sudden Vince [McMahon] doesn’t want [them]. There are so many things that come into play that it doesn’t allow for long-term planning. It’s really just a massive, massive waste of time.” [07:35-07:54]

Russo added that WWE should do more to prevent former champions, including Big E and Drew McIntyre, from losing credibility after their title reigns.

