Vince Russo's issue with WWE rivalries only lasting one night of the week (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has questioned the reasoning behind WWE’s sudden booking of matches with little-to-no storyline explanation.

Veer Mahaan has defeated several enhancement talents on RAW in recent memory. He also picked up a statement-making win over Dominik Mysterio on April 11, leading to the returns of Dominik and Rey Mysterio earlier this week.

Discussing Mahaan’s possible future booking, Russo told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that his storylines need to make sense. He also explained how rivalries should continue even on days when RAW and SmackDown are not broadcast.

“These stories need to happen seven days a week,” Russo said. “Not, ‘Okay, bro, we all show up at the building on Monday night or Friday night and we’re all gonna fight. And as soon as the show is over, we’re gonna go back home to our families and do our thing. Next Monday, we’re gonna show up here and fight again!’ No, bro, it needs to be more than that.” [2:00-2:21]

Vince Russo’s idea for Veer Mahaan on WWE RAW

Veer Mahaan @VeerMahaan The ladder is being climbed, rung by rung. Who's next? The ladder is being climbed, rung by rung. Who's next? https://t.co/4SHic8tWOa

Before his recent return to RAW as a singles competitor, Mahaan performed alongside Jinder Mahal and Shanky on the red brand last year.

The Indian star was separated from his allies in the 2021 Draft when he stayed on RAW, and Mahal and Shanky became SmackDown roster members.

Russo recently said WWE should revive the storyline between the three superstars and provide an explanation for their initial friendship and break-up. He believes an intriguing story could result in either Mahaan or Mahal becoming a strong babyface.

