Vince Russo says WWE legend was his favorite wrestler to work with (Exclusive)

Vince Russo worked for TNA, WCW, and WWE during his career as a wrestling writer. The 64-year-old recently reflected on his creative discussions with Kurt Angle in TNA.
In 1996, Angle famously won an Olympic gold medal in amateur wrestling despite having a broken neck. He joined WWE in 1998 before working for TNA between 2006 and 2016.
On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show, Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that he had only just seen Angle's Olympic victory:
"I can't believe all the time that I worked with him, I had never seen that, and I was like, my God, come on, bro, we talk about [Brock] Lesnar and a lot of [other people], but that was beast mode, bro." [From 2:19 – 2:36]
Russo added that Angle was a pleasure to work alongside when they collaborated on TNA storyline ideas:
"My favorite person of all time to work with. My favorite person to work with, without a doubt." [From 3:48 – 3:55]
How Kurt Angle transformed in WWE
In 2006, Kurt Angle briefly appeared on WWE's revamped ECW brand before leaving the company. During that time, he wore a mouthpiece and showed off a more intense side to his on-screen persona.
Although Angle's ECW run was short-lived, Dr. Chris Featherstone enjoyed the legendary wrestler's willingness to evolve:
"Kurt Angle is just gritty. He's just a gritty dude, man. You saw the passion all throughout his wrestling [career]. I remember he was at ECW toward the tail-end of his WWE career before he went to TNA, and he was so intense that he would legit wear a mouthpiece to the ring because he was so intense, man." [From 1:55 – 2:19]
In the same episode, Vince Russo named Angle as one of four wrestlers who should be a backstage producer today.
