Former writer says WWE made a big mistake by not turning John Cena heel [Exclusive]

John Cena is one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history and has achieved everything there is to during his time in the company. However, fans are still disappointed that WWE never pulled the trigger on a heel turn in the latter stages of his career.

On the latest edition of the Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo and Chris Featherstone discussed John Cena's career and how he has been a babyface for the better part of the last two decades. Chris pointed out that the first signs of fans booing Cena started in 2005 but WWE has never turned him heel.

Vince Russo responded by saying that WWE should have turned Cena heel when the boos started. He added that keeping certain superstars babyface despite fan reaction was something Vince McMahon had done over and over again over the years:

"You said that in 2005 he [John Cena] started getting booed and they didn't listen to the people. You telling me that there, that's Vince [McMahon] going 'Cena's going to be a babyface whether you like it or not' and he's done it over and over and over again. When you don't listen to your fans, and just by you saying that in 2005 they started booing Cena and they did not make the adjustment, that says a lot to me," said Vince Russo.

Vince Russo on why WWE management need to pay attention to the ratings

Vince Russo then went on to explain why it was important for WWE management to look at the ratings more closely. Russo said that just looking at the ratings told the story of which WWE Superstars fans liked and which ones they didn't like:

"You've got to listen to the people," Russo added. "That's what the ratings are all about. The ratings are telling you what they like and what they don't like and if you don't follow that, you're going to lose people."

Vince Russo also opened up about why WWE, at this present moment, does not have an incentive to improve their product. You can check that out HERE.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the video