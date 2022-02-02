Former WWE personality was "very impressed" with Alexa Bliss (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on a segment on Monday Night RAW featuring five-time Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

Bliss returned to WWE programming a few weeks ago and has been taking part in several therapy segments on the show. The storyline continued this week on RAW when she was handed a replica of the doll Lilly by her doctor, who claimed he bought it from WWE shop. Upon seeing it, The Five Feet of Fury cried tears of joy.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that he wasn't a fan of the segment but was impressed with Bliss.

"Bro, I'll tell you, what I was impressed by here, even though it's just complete nonsense and it was a shameless WWE Shop's own plug. I was very impressed with Alexa Bliss for making herself cry. She is so good," Vince Russo said.

Alexa Bliss was supposed to be in the Royal Rumble

It was reported earlier that Bliss was supposed to be in the Women's Royal Rumble match, but was pulled out of it because of her current program.

Bliss has yet to return to in-ring action. She last competed in the squared circle at Extreme Rules, where she challenged Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship in a losing effort. Following the match, Flair destroyed Lilly.

Flair is the current reigning SmackDown women's champion and is reportedly scheduled to face Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Bliss, given that she is one of the biggest names on the roster.

Who do you think Alexa Bliss should face at Wrestlemania? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

