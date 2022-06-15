"Literally the uncoolest, unhippest thing on television"- Vince Russo lambasts WWE RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE Writer Vince Russo had some harsh words for the main event of this week's RAW that featured a Pose-Down between Theory and Bobby Lashley.

After last week's confrontation between the two, the United States Champion invited the All Mighty to the Inaugural Theory Invitational Pose-Down. Lashley won the contest via the audience’s reaction. However, his victory was short-lived as the former NXT star sprayed baby oil in Lashley’s eyes and dropkicked him out of the ring.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo gave his opinion regarding the segment:

"The announcers were [like], 'are you blinded? He's blinded.' I'm like, 'are you people ever gonna stop? Are you ever gonna stop with this total ridiculousness?' The man is blinded by baby oil. Like really man? Really? Oh my God, has the world passed this company by, man? This is literally the uncoolest, unhippest thing on television man. Without a shadow of a doubt." (from 51:57 to 52:40)

Vince Russo was critical of Bobby Lashley and Theory segement on WWE RAW last week

Last week on RAW, Bobby Lashley came out to celebrate his big victory over Omos and MVP at Hell in a Cell. However, the All Mighty was soon interrupted by Theory who demanded Lashley leave the ring.

Soon, the war of words between the two turned into a physical confrontation as Lashley kicked Mr. McMahon's protege out of the ring.

Speaking about a possible match between the two, Vince Russo disclosed that he believes WWE might book Theory to go over Lashley, which he does not approve of:

"You know the fans are with Lashley, the fans are behind Lashley. But then I'm starting to think, Vince is very, very, very high on Theory. So is Theory going to go over on Lashley? Here's why you can't do it. Because nobody in the world would believe it. You put those two together, Lashley would eat him for lunch. That's the problem."

Besides having a showdown with Lashley on RAW, Theory also took a shot at John Cena, who is slated to return to WWE later this month. The United States Champion has been very vocal about facing the 16-time World Champion in the past and things between the two could start with Cena's return.

