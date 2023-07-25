Vince Russo slams WWE RAW as the "lowest form of entertainment" after recent episode (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not impressed with this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

This week's show was an important stepping stone on the road to SummerSlam. Several top stars of the WWE roster, such as Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and The Judgment Day, were present on the show.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo dissected the show and claimed that it was embarrassing for him to watch three hours of this episode. He compared the program from the Attitude Era to the current product and felt that the current show is not even close in quality.

"This is the lowest form of entertainment you can possibly watch. I'm sorry bro. It's embarrassing to me. I can say that because every two weeks, I just did it last night, I review the Attitude Era show. I sit there and watch that show from start to finish and I take my notes. At the end of that show, I sit there and I'm like, are you kidding me? This is the same genre that I'm watching tonight as it was back then? No bro, this ain't the same thing. It ain't even in the same ballpark." [10:07 - 10:49]

Russo spoke about the DX invading WCW angle during WWE's Attitude Era

During the same conversation, Russo compared this week's show to the April 27, 1998 episode of RAW, where DX invaded WCW. He explained that there was so much excitement about the angle because even the WWE stars didn't know what was going to happen next.

"I'm watching last night bro, we drove a rocket launcher to the back door of the WCW building not knowing what was going to happen. I want people to understand one thing, when that rocket launcher was going down the ramp and the door was open, they were going in! DX was going into the WCW building, not having a clue of what was going to happen. When you go back and watch all that footage, you see that uneasiness." [10:58 - 11:40]

Russo made it clear that the current product pales in comparison to the content being put up back in the day.

