"I would never write anything like that" - Vince Russo slams WWE's handling of popular RAW storyline (Exclusive)

Vince Russo isn't too fond of how WWE is handling the storyline on RAW involving Dexter Lumis and The Miz. While a large portion of fans seems to be receptive to this storyline, Russo explained a major mistake that was made on August 23rd.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer explained why the company wasn't catering to the crucial casual fanbase.

Vince Russo was referring to the episode of NXT 2.0 where Dexter Lumis returned to briefly reunite with Indi Hartwell before getting arrested. Russo said that he would never write anything like that:

"They did the thing with Dexter Lumis. He dragged The Miz out, and then he's appearing in NXT? I would never write anything like that." (7:23-7:35)

Elaborating on his previous comment, he didn't like Lumis' return to NXT as it made no difference to the casual audience watching RAW every week:

"I'm always thinking as a casual fan. And a casual fan, if they happen to be watching both shows, they'll be thinking, 'Wait a minute, he didn't get arrested?' 'He didn't kill the Miz?' 'There aren't police officers at that building?'. You got to connect the dots with all this stuff." (7:39-8:00)

Dexter Lumis' NXT appearance isn't the only issue Vince Russo has with the storyline

While Vince Russo has an issue with Lumis' NXT appearance, he previously slammed the handling of the popular RAW storyline.

On the most recent episode of Legion Of RAW, Vince Russo criticized the logic behind The Miz not wanting to press charges against Dexter Lumis. He said:

"So Miz doesn't wanna talk about it, and a couple of scenes later, Adam Pearce informs us that Lumis was released because Miz didn't want to file any charges. Let me get this straight. Miz doesn't want to talk about it, something traumatic happened, he's scared to death of the guy, he's got eyes on the back of his head throughout the match but he didn't wanna press any charges."

Russo has stated his admiration for Dexter Lumis and his creative mindset for his character and wrestling.

