Vince Russo slams WWE's backstage treatment of Hall of Famer before RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE’s recent treatment of Eric Bischoff is proof that the likes of Rhea Ripley are being mismanaged behind the scenes.

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard asked Bischoff to appear on the December 27, 2021, episode of RAW just four days before the show took place. The Hall of Famer agreed to the booking, but he did not know until the day of RAW that Prichard and Vince McMahon were absent.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo criticized the lack of communication and preparation amongst the company’s higher-ups. He also speculated that superstars like Ripley would almost certainly have to deal with frequent last-minute changes:

“This guy is a WWE Hall of Famer! He has no idea Bruce isn’t gonna be there, Vince isn’t gonna be there, [Executive Vice President] Kevin Dunn isn’t gonna be there. But my point is, bro, if they’re giving Eric Bischoff this treatment, how much time do you think they’re spending with a Rhea Ripley? That’s my point,” said Russo.

In the video above, Russo also provides details on some superstars having to wait three weeks to have a conversation with Vince McMahon.

Vince Russo thinks Rhea Ripley needs more help in WWE

In Vince Russo’s opinion, WWE should have booked Rhea Ripley as a Chyna-style bodyguard for a smaller wrestler on the roster, such as Finn Balor. The storyline could eventually have led to the former RAW Women’s Champion becoming a major babyface.

Now, following Bischoff’s recent comments, Russo has serious doubts about Ripley’s main-roster situation:

“I would look at Rhea Ripley like a block of clay. ‘Okay, what do we have here?’ Sit down, talk to her, what are her strengths? What are her weaknesses? Go over the promo, meet her right after the match, talk about the promo. You’re moulding clay. Bro, you’ve got a Hall of Famer that they call at the last minute to show up!”

Ripley’s tag team partnership with Nikki A.S.H. ended on last week’s episode of RAW. The former women’s tag team champions were supposed to go one-on-one this week, but Nikki A.S.H. attacked her opponent before the match.

