Vince Russo suggests that Roman Reigns' former rival won't be happy in WWE if he's not pushed as a top star (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks that Roman Reigns' former rival isn't going to be satisfied with just a good paycheck. During the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, he discussed the two types of wrestlers that are there.

By Roman Reigns' former rival, we are referring to Braun Strowman. The Monster of All Monsters will be out of action for the foreseeable future after he recently revealed that he underwent level-one of neck fusion surgery.

Vince Russo said that there are two types of wrestlers - one that's happy with collecting a paycheck and one that values creativity over money:

"Bro, I got to be honest with you. The way I look at it, there are two types of people. I think the first type of person is - even if creative sucks, and even if they're not doing anything with me, even if I know I could do so much more. But I'm collecting X amount of dollars and this is the easiest money I'm going to make. You know what I'm saying? And on the other side of it, bro if you are a creative person and you are being stifled and you are being handcuffed. I don't care how much they're paying you. You are going to be unhappy. With creative people, that creativity needs to be fed. And all the money in the world is not going to feed you. You got to be creative." (10:11-11:05)

EC3 also admitted later on the show that Braun Strowman was "affected a little bit" by the fact that he wasn't pushed as a top star upon his return to WWE last year.

Braun Strowman wants to be the man to dethrone Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns have crossed each others' paths several times, with the peak of their feud being in 2017 and 2018. Their natural chemistry translated on screen, resulting in some immediate classics.

In an interview with The Toronto Sun, Strowman expressed his desire to end the Tribal Chief's 1000+ day reign as Universal Champion:

“Look at me and look at a lot of the guys that I get to step in the ring with. I wouldn’t want to have to fight me. Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title… I mean, let’s be real, it’s about time somebody takes those things off Roman Reigns’ hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it,” said Strowman.

