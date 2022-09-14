"I literally laughed out loud" - Vince Russo discloses his conversation with the president of USA Network regarding a top WWE faction's push (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently disclosed his conversation with the president of USA Network.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that the president of USA Network was sold on the idea of pushing RETRIBUTION.

According to him, Bruce Prichard reportedly convinced the USA Network to believe RAW Underground would be one of the biggest things in the last ten years:

"There was one week where I got a call from the president of the USA Network, he just had a meeting with [Bruce] Prichard. Bro, you're going to get the biggest kick out of this. They sold to him bro that RETRIBUTION and the Underground RAW were gonna be the two biggest things in the last ten years. Bro, when the guy told me that, I literally laughed out loud, they put RETRIBUTION over bro." said Russo [1:04:52-1:05:25]

Vince Russo previously revealed that he secretly worked as a consultant for the USA Network

Vince Russo previously said that he was secretly working for the USA Network from 2020.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion dropped the massive announcement, claiming he was paid well:

"I've been keeping a little secret for the last two+ years. I want to come clean. Well, bro, I'm going to break the news to you on this show. I have not said this publicly before. From March, pre-Mania, bro, it was right before Mania in 2020, up until this past Mania in 2022. So basically, bro, for two years, I was consulting for the USA Network," revealed Vince Russo. "For two years, bro, the USA Network paid me very, very, very well."

During WWE's ThunderDome/Pandemic era, RETRIBUTION and RAW Underground were among two of the most talked about aspects of the company.

