Vince Russo on The Bloodline possibly confronting Vince McMahon about Naomi's WWE status (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE could create several storylines out of Naomi and Sasha Banks’ walkout, including possible animosity between The Bloodline and Vince McMahon.

WWE indefinitely suspended the two superstars and vacated the Women’s Tag Team Championship after they walked out during the May 16 episode of RAW. While Naomi’s status remains uncertain, Banks has now reportedly left the company.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, discussed the duo’s future storyline prospects before news of Banks’ reported exit broke. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo,” he explained how Naomi’s husband Jimmy Uso could confront Vince McMahon about his wife’s suspension.

“Here comes Jimmy [during an in-ring segment], like any husband would come out there, if Jimmy just got in Vince’s face and knocked him on his back,” Russo said. “Pushed him, pushed a 76-year-old man down. The beautiful thing is now the focus goes there and it’s weeks later and Vince decides now to bring Sasha back.” [3:00-3:25]

How the Naomi and Sasha Banks situation could create a storyline for Vince McMahon

Before Naomi’s walkout, Jimmy Uso said the two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion was “very likely” to join The Bloodline one day. The faction currently consists of Roman Reigns, The Usos, special counsel Paul Heyman, and honorary member Sami Zayn.

As part of his idea, Russo would add Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline to the storyline before bringing Banks back at a later date.

“You would have totally forgot about Sasha,” Russo continued. “Now it’s about Jimmy and Vince. Now Reigns is involved. Then we’ve still got Sasha [to return]. I just wish there was somebody there thinking that way.” [3:30-3:50]

Russo suggested the idea before The Wall Street Journal published an article about the WWE board investigating Vince McMahon. According to the report, the WWE Chairman agreed to pay $3 million to a former employee he allegedly had an affair with.

