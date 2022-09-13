"Tired of this show" – WWE veteran believes Triple H is no better than Tony Khan in producing shows (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that Triple H is on the same level as Tony Khan when it comes to writing wrestling shows.

This week's episode of RAW emanated from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The show featured a title change and a stellar main event. However, Russo was outraged with the latest episode of the red brand. The former WWE personality reviewed the entire episode of RAW and felt that the booking would never attract a new audience.

Vince Russo went on to blast Triple H on this week's Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast. The former writer mentioned that both Hunter and Tony Khan were producing the same kind of content that catered to hardcore wrestling fans only.

"I'm tired of this show. Triple H has become one of them. Triple H and Tony Khan are one and the same and they are not producing a wrestling show for the general public. You gotta look like the people in the first ten rows in order to be a fan of this show." [From 6:50 - 7:13]

Vince Russo feels WWE creates RAW for a niche audience

During the same discussion, Russo also detailed that WWE was not rolling out a product for the masses. He pointed out that the show was only for diehard wrestling fans that would always keep watching no matter how bad it was.

"Look who's in attendance, look at who's sitting on the first couple of rows, look at who's on the rail when the wrestlers are coming down. That's their audience bro. They've made the decision to cater to that audience, which is a very small, niche audience." [From 3:44 - 3:58]

Furthermore, Russo maintained that the first couple of shows were indicative of the company's target audience.

