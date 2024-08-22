Vince Russo urges WWE for better storylines after giveaway RAW match featuring top champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was irate with the company for putting on predictable matches on TV. The veteran was alluding to Bron Breakker's recent title defense on RAW.

Breakker had been eyeing the Intercontinental Championship ever since he was drafted to WWE RAW. After an unsuccessful attempt at Money in the Bank, the rookie finally bagged the gold at SummerSlam, defeating Sami Zayn in a hellacious battle. He also put in a strong title defense on the red brand, beating Sami again in a two-out-of-three falls match.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer questioned why WWE had even booked Breakker in the two-out-of-three falls match. He was fine with the idea of Sami getting the rematch. However, Russo felt it was a waste of time when fans already knew that Bron would not lose the gold just two weeks after winning it.

"They just put the belt on Bron Breakker. Now we've got a 30-minute 2-out-of-3 match. Do you really think they're gonna take the belt off of Bron Breakker in two weeks? Like I said, I don't even have a problem with the rematch. We gotta have the rematch. But not a 30-minute main event 2-out-of-3 falls when you know there is no way they're taking the belt off of Bron Breakker." [From 10:05 onwards]

This past week on RAW, WWE aired a video package highlighting the dominance of Bron Breakker since breaking into the scene.

It will be interesting to see who stands up to the second-generation superstar next for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

