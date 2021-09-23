Former WWE writer thinks only one thing would make Vince McMahon rehire him (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Vince McMahon will only consider rehiring him as a consultant if AEW Dynamite receives more viewers than RAW.

Russo worked as head writer in WWE during the late 1990s. It was a time when RAW received its highest-ever television ratings. He recently revealed that he reached out to Vince McMahon to offer his services as a WWE consultant.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WWE writer said he is still willing to provide help if McMahon wants it. However, he does not think the WWE Chairman will change his current creative strategy until AEW’s ratings improve:

“I told you, bro, I told you I reached out to Vince. Bro, the only chance in hell that they would ever tap into me… one reason and one reason only and I’ll tell you what it is, bro. If AEW ever drew a larger audience than them, now they’re embarrassed. Now Vince is embarrassed. Now it’s Vince’s ego. All the money and all the deals, bro, that does not supersede his ego. If all of a sudden you’ve got [AEW President] Tony Khan drawing, now he’s embarrassed. Now the money, the deals, the FOX, the Peacock, the this, the that… doesn’t mean anything,” Russo said.

Vince Russo on Vince McMahon's stance on WWE's current approach.

Vince Russo on Vince McMahon’s possible reaction if Dynamite beats RAW

Earlier this month, AEW Dynamite beat WWE RAW in the key 18-49 demographic for the first time. At the time of writing, Dynamite has not yet drawn a larger overall audience than RAW in the same week.

Vince Russo reiterated that Vince McMahon will almost certainly make changes to WWE’s creative approach if Dynamite eventually beats RAW.

“And Vince is gonna see that [Tony Khan tweeting about Dynamite vs. RAW] and he’s gonna be embarrassed and the ego’s gonna kick in and [say], ‘Okay, now we need to look at this.’ But until that happens, nah [WWE will not change],” Russo added.

Last week, the September 13 episode of RAW drew 1.607 million viewers (0.43 in the 18-49 demographic). By contrast, the September 15 episode of Dynamite drew 1.175 million viewers (0.44 in the 18-49 demographic).

