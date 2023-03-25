Vince Russo on WWE reportedly nixing five WrestleMania opponents for Brock Lesnar before Omos (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has given his thoughts on Brock Lesnar facing Omos after months of uncertainty about The Beast Incarnate's WWE WrestleMania 39 opponent.

Lesnar was expected to face Bobby Lashley or Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania before Omos surprisingly emerged as his next rival. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone said Gunther, Roman Reigns, and Steve Austin were also discussed as possible opponents for the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Russo, WWE's former head writer, spoke to Dr. Chris on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo about the chaotic behind-the-scenes build-up to Lesnar vs. Omos:

"Can you imagine a Major League Baseball manager trying to fill out a line-up card like this? Can you imagine, bro? What would that team look like if this is how they fill out a [line-up]?" [3:41 – 3:52]

In the video above, Russo also questioned what might happen if Cody Rhodes suffers another injury before WrestleMania 39.

The confusion behind Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 39 opponent

Vince Russo worked as WWE's head writer when RAW drew the highest television ratings in its 30-year history in the late 1990s. He also wrote for IMPACT Wrestling/TNA and WCW.

In Russo's opinion, the likes of Brock Lesnar often find themselves in difficult booking situations due to a lack of intelligence among WWE's higher-ups:

"I hate to say this, but I said it while I was in it. Bro, wrestling executives are not the brightest people in the world. I'm telling you, man, they're not the brightest people in the world. What we're talking about here is the number one wrestling company in the world. If the number one wrestling company in the world doesn't have their you-know-what together, what does that say about the wrestling industry as a whole? Come on, bro." [5:22 – 6:05]

It has been widely reported that Lesnar refused to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. The Eater of Worlds was due to face Bobby Lashley instead, but that match also appears to be in jeopardy.

