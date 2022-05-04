"He's very, very talented" - Vince Russo shares heartfelt tribute for released WWE star (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran and former WWE writer Vince Russo mentioned that he holds recently released NXT superstar Dexter Lumis in high regard.

In the latest round of NXT releases, some of the top stars in the promotion, including the likes of Lumis, Dakota Kai, Malcolm Bivens, and Harland were released. Fightful Select reported that budget cuts were the reason the superstars were let go.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo spoke about the recent NXT releases. He praised Lumis and put him over as a very talented man. The wrestling veteran noted that he had met the NXT star on several occasions and realized that he was quite intelligent.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say about the released star:

"I like him, bro. He's very, very talented. I've had several conversations with him. Smart due man, smart, smart dude." (From 38:05 - 38: 23)

Dexter Lumis posted an interesting tweet after his WWE release

In light of his release from WWE's developmental brand, Dexter Lumis shared an interesting tweet with the fans.

In his cryptic tweet, Lumis was shown standing beside a portrait of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The NXT star then looked at the camera and gave a thumbs up.

The 38-year old also tagged Mr. McMahon, Triple H, Shawn Michaels as well as WWE's official handle in his tweet. The post included his email address for future bookings, so he might be working on the independent scene after his non-compete clause expires.

