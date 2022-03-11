Vince Russo explains why WWE veteran never met Vince McMahon's expectations

Vince Russo believes Shane McMahon never had a realistic chance of living up to Vince McMahon’s high expectations.

Shane was reportedly “quietly let go” by WWE following the 2022 Royal Rumble. The 52-year-old allegedly “created chaos” backstage before his participation in the 30-man Royal Rumble match, prompting Vince to cancel his son’s WrestleMania 38 plans.

Russo worked with the McMahons during his time as WWE’s head writer. Speaking on the Insiders Edge Podcast, he said Shane always wanted to make his father proud:

“He was forever trying to prove himself to his dad… He was never going to live up to Vince’s expectations, ever, because Vince expected Shane to be Vince, and Shane’s not Vince… Shane’s a family man. Shane loves his wife and loves his kids, and I bet you, bro, the reason why Shane is that way is because he didn’t get that as a child,” stated Russo. [18:52-19:23]

Vince McMahon recently spoke about his family on The Pat McAfee Show. Without naming names, the WWE Chairman admitted he “probably expected more” from his family members regarding their contributions to WWE.

Vince Russo on Vince McMahon’s ego compared to Shane McMahon

Vince Russo wrote storylines for WWE when RAW received its highest ratings in the late 1990s. Shane McMahon became an on-screen character during that time after previously working as a referee and in various backstage roles.

Reflecting on Shane’s attitude when he was younger, Russo said the former European Champion behaved differently compared to his father:

“I always call him a kid but now he’s a man, but I always loved him, bro. Hard-worker, honest, I never saw an ego with Shane McMahon ever, and he had every right to have an ego because Vince is his dad.” [19:57-20:15]

Shane’s apparent exit from WWE prompted wild speculation that he could join AEW. Tony Khan, AEW’s President, is open to having a conversation with the former SmackDown Commissioner, but he does not expect to hire him.

Please credit the Insiders Edge Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Shane McMahon back on WWE television? Yes No 3 votes so far